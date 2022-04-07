Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

