Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $27.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tenaris by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

TS opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

