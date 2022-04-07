Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

