TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TU opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. TELUS has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

