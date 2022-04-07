Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,910,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

