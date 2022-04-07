Telemus Capital LLC Sells 637 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

