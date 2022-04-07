Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,199,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $152.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

