Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,433,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,487,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,863,000 after buying an additional 73,499 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $156.50 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.13.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

