Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 939 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

DIS stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

