Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2,930.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $197.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.