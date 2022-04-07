Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $83.27. 59,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

