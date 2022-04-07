Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

