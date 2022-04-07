Telemus Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.01. 32,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,583. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

