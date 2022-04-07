Telemus Capital LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 694,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,285,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $100.27 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $99.95 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

