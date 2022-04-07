Telemus Capital LLC Buys 168 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.