Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,061 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 57.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 114,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.12 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.