Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.59.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $66.72. 70,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,750. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

