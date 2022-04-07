TD Securities Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.39.

INE stock opened at C$19.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

