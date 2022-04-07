TD Securities Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. TD Securities currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.46.

BEP.UN opened at C$49.57 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$55.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.64%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

