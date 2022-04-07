TD Securities Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$31.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

