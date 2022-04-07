Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Reduced by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

