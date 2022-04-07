Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 107 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TATE stock traded up GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 752.95 ($9.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 624.40 ($8.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.77). The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 726.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 693.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.26) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £31,586.51 ($41,424.93).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

