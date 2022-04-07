TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TASK. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 250,644 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 217,613 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. TaskUs has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. TaskUs’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

