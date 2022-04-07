Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,053,326 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $624.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

