Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.35

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

