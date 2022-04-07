Tap (XTP) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Tap (XTP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $546,367.57 and approximately $4,274.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

