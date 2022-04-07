Tadeu Marroco Acquires 4 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,264 ($42.81) per share, with a total value of £130.56 ($171.23).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,243 ($42.53) per share, with a total value of £162.15 ($212.66).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,177 ($41.67) per share, with a total value of £158.85 ($208.33).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,252.80 ($42.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £74.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,223.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,881.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.99).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

