Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading 0% Higher

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 69 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

