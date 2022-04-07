Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.04 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

