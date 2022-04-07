Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $8.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SYBX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Synlogic by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

