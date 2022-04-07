Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Down 4%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28. Approximately 2,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 540,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. On average, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,515,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

