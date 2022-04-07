Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SLVM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Sylvamo stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

