Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) received a CHF 75 target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.