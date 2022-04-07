S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

