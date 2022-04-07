Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Cut to SEK 104 by Analysts at Barclays

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

