SVB Leerink Cuts Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target to $2.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.63.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 417,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

