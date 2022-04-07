SuperLauncher 1-Day Volume Tops $3,364.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $3,364.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.07347483 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,328.37 or 0.99945364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050763 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,144,052 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

