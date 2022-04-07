Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

SPB stock opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.00.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

