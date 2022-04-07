Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $2.20. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1,658,965 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Sunworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Sunworks news, CEO Gaylon Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunworks by 45.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

