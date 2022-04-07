SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $22,127,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

