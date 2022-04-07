SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $22,127,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
