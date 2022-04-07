Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.53. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

