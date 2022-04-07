Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will report $8.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $34.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $37.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 498,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

