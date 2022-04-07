Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $87,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 196.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $182.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.57 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

