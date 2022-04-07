Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Price Target Raised to CHF 110

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sulzer stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $193.35.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

