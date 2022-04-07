Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Price Target Raised to CHF 110

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sulzer stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $193.35.
About Sulzer (Get Rating)
