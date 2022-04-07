Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SZU. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) price target on Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.03 ($14.32).

Südzucker stock opened at €11.70 ($12.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($16.07). The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.83.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

