Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $7.57. Subaru shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 255,014 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Subaru alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.