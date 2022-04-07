Student Coin (STC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $367,739.00

Student Coin (STC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Student Coin has a market cap of $24.22 million and $367,739.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Student Coin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00035649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00104438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

