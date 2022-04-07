Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 554,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,746,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GKOS stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.48. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.