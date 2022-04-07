Strs Ohio Sells 3,700 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

