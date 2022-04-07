Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

